Chargers agree with Left Tackle Max Starks
Could this finally be the missing piece of the puzzle the team has had such a need for at left tackle to protect the teams franchise quarterback. The Chargers have agreed to terms on a contract with former Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Max Starks, the team announced today.
The 6-foot-8, 345-pound veteran spent his first nine NFL seasons with the Steelers, including last season when he started all 16 games at left tackle. It was an impressive accomplishment, considering that Starks suffered a torn ACL during the Steelers’ Wild Card Playoff loss in Denver at the end of the 2011 season, yet he bounced back and played every offensive snap for the Steelers in 2012.
A native of Orlando, Florida and a former Florida Gator, the Steelers selected Starks in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft with the 75th overall selection. He won two Super Bowl rings with Pittsburgh, starting at right tackle in Super Bowl XL after the 2005 season and starting at left tackle in Super Bowl XLIII at the end of the 2008 season.
Starks has experience at both tackle positions while starting 96 of 123 regular-season games played and eight starts in 10 playoff games.
Starks is a second-generation NFL player. His biological father, Ross Browner, was one of six relatives of Starks who played in the NFL. Browner was a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1978 (No. 3 overall) and he played defensive end for the Bengals for nine seasons (1978-86) before concluding his career with the Green Bay Packers in 1987. Browner played collegiately at Notre Dame where he was a two-time All-America (1976, ’77) and the winner of both the Lombardi and Maxwell Awards.
May 21, 2013
3 comments:
Stupid to even think about letting Starks get away. Unless the Steelers know something we don't......it's stupid.
Finally we have an experienced and durable LT to get in and cover PR's blind side!!! Good snag for us,,,still could use some depth in case...you know...the injury bug that has plagued us the past 3 years happens. Still kinda hoping we re-sign Joiner and let him try out for SS...he has been a solid Bolt and this move may suit him and the Team....if he gets bet out, well we gave it a shot : )
RaiderHater
Wuzzup RaiderHater!!!! Long time no post! At least Philip can breath a little easier! We should definitely do SOMETHING About the safety position, and CB depth. All these newbies, new players, and injury concerns are making me a little nervous. Weddle is the only durable, and experienced veteran back there right now.
- PeteSpinning-
