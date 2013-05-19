Chargers, Freeney agree on contract


The Chargers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Dwight Freeney.  

“It’s great to add a solid veteran who brings valuable experience to our defense,” said Head Coach Mike McCoy.  “His proven pass-rush ability is a perfect fit for our defense.”

Freeney spent 11 seasons in Indianapolis, helping lead the Colts to a Super Bowl championship after the 2006 season (Super Bowl XLI). A native of Bloomfield, Connecticut, Freeney was the Colts’ first pick in the 2002 NFL Draft (11th overall) after an All-America career at Syracuse that concluded with him being named the Big East Conference's co-Defensive Player of the Year.


Freeney was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times during his career in Indianapolis. He was named All-Pro four times and he was selected to the NFL’s all-Decade Team for the 2000s. Freeney racked up a franchise-record 107.5 sacks in becoming only the 26th player in NFL history with more than 100 career sacks. His career totals include 163 games played with 143 starts, 378 tackles, 44 forced fumbles, 14 passes defensed and three interceptions. Freeney is the only player in Colts history to post seven double-digit sack seasons, including a franchise-record 16 in 2004.

Including his Super Bowl appearance with the Colts, Freeney has played in and started 17 total postseason games during his career, totaling 37 tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles.

May 19, 2013

at 8:57 AM Posted by Jeremy Meyer
Rob Zepeda said... May 19, 2013, 12:21:00 PM

Superbowl!!!

Rob Zepeda said... May 20, 2013, 9:01:00 AM

Now we gots ourselves a QB eating fool! Still need a for real O-Lineman to cover PR's blind side...but this was a good signing!
RaiderHater

