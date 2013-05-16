Chargers sign Thomas Keiser

The Chargers announced today they signed former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Keiser.
The 6-4, 260-pound veteran spent his first two seasons with the Panthers after joining them as an undrafted rookie free agent from Stanford in 2011. He started his rookie season on the practice squad and was signed to the active roster for the final eight games in which he totaled four sacks, an interception and nine tackles. Last year, Keiser played in four games before being placed on the “Reserve-Injured” list Nov. 14 due to a left elbow injury.
