Chargers sign Thomas Keiser


The Chargers announced today they signed former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Keiser.

The 6-4, 260-pound veteran spent his first two seasons with the Panthers after joining them as an undrafted rookie free agent from Stanford in 2011. He started his rookie season on the practice squad and was signed to the active roster for the final eight games in which he totaled four sacks, an interception and nine tackles. Last year, Keiser played in four games before being placed on the “Reserve-Injured” list Nov. 14 due to a left elbow injury.

A graduate of North Allegheny High School in Wexford, Pa., Keiser was an honorable mention all-Pac-10 defensive end-outside linebacker at Stanford.

May 16, 2013

at 6:35 PM Posted by Jeremy Meyer
Join our team:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

What's your take? Registration is not required but we encourage you guys to at least use some sort of screen name to help identify one another in discussions. Use Name/URL If You Don't Sign In Please!

RACISM AND BIGOTRY IS NOT ALLOWED



Newer Post Older Post Home Page
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

This Week's Popular Posts

  • Norv Turner In Danger Of Losing His Locker Room?
    San Diego Chargers Head Coach Norv Turner made arguably his most questionable playcall this past Monday against division rival Denver Bronc...
  • Sports Bars
    BOLTHYPE has partnered with West Coast Hooters and are pleased to offer our readers with an exclusive coupon! GET THE COUPONS! FOUR...
  • Chargers Bye Week Analysis: Offense
    At the beginning of the 2009 season, many predicted the Chargers would lose at least one, and quite possibly two games before the bye week,...
  • The Top 5 Wide Receivers In The NFL
    As NFL offenses move more and more towards a pass-first mentality, the wide receiver position has never been more important. The rules chan...

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS NEWS

  Chargers.com

Loading...

  Pro Football Talk

Loading...

  USA Today

Loading...

  NFL.com

Loading...

  San Diego Union - Tribune

Loading...

  Yahoo! Sports

Loading...

  ESPN - AFC West

Loading...

  FOX Sports

Loading...
 