Kevin Haslam has been released by the Chargers
San Diego Chargers released tackle Kevin Haslam, the team announced today. He spent the 2012 season with the Bolts, playing in five games with three starts after spending the first 11 weeks on the team’s practice squad.The
May 21, 2013at 11:12 PM Posted by Jeremy Meyer
