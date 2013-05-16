Single-game tickets public sale begins Monday

Single-game tickets to four of the Chargers’ eight regular-season home games go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 20, beginning at 10am. Interested fans should go to Chargers.com or the Chargers Ticket Office at Gate C at Qualcomm Stadium beginning Monday at 10am. Tickets to individual games start at $52.
Chargers Season Ticket Holders, however, recently received an exclusive presale password to help them purchase single-game tickets prior to the on-sale date. The exclusive opportunity for Season Ticket Holders extends through Saturday, May 18.
Season Ticket Holders also have been notified that the team is beginning sales of the popular four-game “Mini-Season” ticket packages. The two “Mini-Packs” offer a variety of great games for all fans. Mini-Pack A includes games against the Seattle Seahawks (Aug. 8), Houston Texans (Sept. 9), Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 29) and Oakland Raiders (Dec. 22). Fans purchasing Mini-Pack B receive tickets to games versus the San Francisco 49ers (Aug. 29), Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 14), Denver Broncos (Nov. 10) and New York Giants (Dec. 8).
Currently Mini-Packs and Season Tickets are the only way to acquire tickets to see the Chargers take on the Cowboys, Broncos, Giants and Raiders. Due to high interest, the Chargers don’t anticipate tickets to those games being available on a single-game basis.
Mini-Packs are sold at the single-game ticket price and start at $260 for the package of four games.
Individual-game tickets to the Chargers’ regular-seasons home opener on Monday, Sept. 9 versus the Houston Texans go on sale Monday along with tickets to see the Chargers take on the Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 14), Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 1) and Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 29). Tickets to see preseason matchups against the Seahawks and 49ers are already on sale.
0 comments:
Post a Comment
What's your take? Registration is not required but we encourage you guys to at least use some sort of screen name to help identify one another in discussions. Use Name/URL If You Don't Sign In Please!
RACISM AND BIGOTRY IS NOT ALLOWED