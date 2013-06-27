Chargers set to welcome fans at 2013 Training Camp

The San Diego Chargers and Head Coach Mike McCoy open the 2013 Training Camp at Chargers Park on Thursday, July 25 with practice from 9:30-11:30 a.m. And the public is welcome.
The training camp opener will mark the first of 10 opportunities for Chargers fans to see a cast of fan favorites and newcomers, including Pro Bowlers Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates and Eric Weddle, along with the exciting crop of new faces like tackle D.J. Fluker, linebacker Manti Te’o, wide receiver Keenan Allen, linebacker Dwight Freeney and running back Danny Woodhead.
McCoy promised the players an intense camp and has encouraged the fans to come out and see for themselves. Parking and admission to all training camp practices at Chargers Park are FREE.
The dates for the additional training camp practices open to the public include:
Friday, July 26 (3-5 p.m.)
Saturday, July 27 (9:30-11:30 a.m.)
Sunday, July 28 (3-5 p.m.)
Thursday, Aug. 1 (9:30-11:30 a.m.)
Monday, Aug. 5 (3-5 p.m.)
Saturday, Aug. 10 (9:30-11:30)
Monday, Aug. 12 (3-5 p.m.)
Saturday, Aug. 17 (9:30-11:30 a.m.)
The team will also hold its annual FanFest, presented by Bud Light, on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Qualcomm Stadium from 10:55-12:50 p.m. along with two practices at Chargers Park that will be open exclusively for invited season ticket holders only on Wednesday, July 31 (3-5 p.m.) and Friday, Aug. 2 (3-5 p.m.).
Gates to Chargers Park will open one hour before the start of each practice session. During the week, parking is available only on Murphy Canyon Road. For weekend practices, fans will be allowed to park on Murphy Canyon Road as well as in the Kearny Mesa Business Center, located just south of Chargers Park.
There will be plenty for fans to do at Training Camp. The Chargers Team Store will have a mobile location selling all the latest merchandise and apparel, and representatives from the team’s Ticket Office will be on hand selling season, single-game and mini-season ticket packages. The Charger Girls and a handful of former Chargers players will also make special appearances during training camp practices.
Bleacher seating will be available, however fans are welcome to bring folding chairs to sit on the pavement surrounding the practice fields. Fans can bring their own food, water and soft drinks, however cigarettes and alcoholic beverages are not allowed on the property at Chargers Park at any time. For those wishing to purchase food or beverage, there will be hot and cold food, snacks, bottled water and soft drinks available for purchase.
Fans are welcome to bring personal cameras to training camp, however video cameras and long-lens cameras are not allowed. Other items not permitted at Chargers Park during Training Camp include: pets (other than service dogs), weapons, chains, stun guns, mace & peppers spray, water guns, fireworks, frisbees, sports balls, beach balls or other inflatable objects, laser pointers, flammable objects, musical instruments or noise making devices.
