D.J. Fluker Officially a member of the San Diego Chargers
The San Diego Chargers signed tackle D.J. Fluker to a four-year contract, the team announced today. Fluker was chosen by the team in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Chargers selected the 6-5, 339-pounder from Alabama with the 11th overall pick.
With Fluker’s signing, the Chargers now have all six members of their draft class under contract.
June 6, 2013at 3:23 AM Posted by Jeremy Meyer
1 comments:
So nice to have some new life injected into the o-line!!! Now Ryan Mathews has a really big object to run behind! One that grades the road in front of him = )
