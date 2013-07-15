Chargers and KFMB renew broadcast partnership
The Chargers and KFMB-TV (CBS 8) have agreed to a new multi-year deal for the network to carry Chargers preseason television broadcasts.
KFMB will have exclusive rights to three Chargers preseason broadcasts in 2013: Thursday, Aug. 8 vs. Seattle (7 p.m. PT), Saturday, Aug. 24 at Arizona (7 p.m. PT) and Thursday, Aug. 29 against San Francisco (7 p.m. PT). The Chargers’ Aug. 15 game at Chicago (5 p.m. PT) will be televised by ESPN.
“KFMB is thrilled and delighted to once again be the flagship station for Chargers preseason games here in San Diego County,” said Pat Nevin, KFMB’s vice president and general manager. “The Chargers fan base is as passionate and vibrant as ever and we are excited to broadcast these games on CBS 8.”
For the second consecutive season, San Diego Chargers icon and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts will serve as the play-by-play voice during KFMB’s three preseason telecasts, while former Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith will provide the color commentary.
July 15, 2013
