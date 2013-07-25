Chargers place Ingram and Taylor on “Physically Unable to Perform” list

The Chargers have placed linebacker Melvin Ingram and safety Brandon Taylor on the “Active - Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)” list.
A player who, as a result of football-related injuries, is unable to take part in training camp practices may be assigned to the active PUP list. Players can be moved off the PUP list to the active roster at any time, even after one practice. A player cannot be placed on the PUP list, however, once he has taken the field for a practice. Players on PUP at the final roster reduction must be placed on Reserve-PUP, added to the active roster or released.
Ingram injured his left knee during OTAs in May and Taylor injured his right knee during the Chargers game at the New York Jets last December.
0 comments:
Post a Comment
What's your take? Registration is not required but we encourage you guys to at least use some sort of screen name to help identify one another in discussions. Use Name/URL If You Don't Sign In Please!
RACISM AND BIGOTRY IS NOT ALLOWED