Chargers sign defensive back Middleton

The Chargers signed former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback William Middleton, the team announced today.
Middleton, 5-10, 190-pounds from Furman, is in his fifth NFL season. He spent his first four years with the Jaguars. In 2012, he played in 10 games with three starts and finished the year with 18 tackles.
Middleton was originally drafted by Atlanta in the fifth round (138th) of the 2009 NFL Draft. He had brief stints with the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the Jaguars signed him from Atlanta’s practice squad in September of his rookie season. He’s played in 49 career games with 12 starts, collecting two interceptions to go along with 100 tackles, six passes defensed and 33 stops on special teams.
The 27-year-old Middleton is a native of Marist, Georgia.
Middleton will wear No. 42 for the Chargers and he will be on the practice field for this afternoon’s practice.
Middleton will take the place of Jonas Mouton on the active roster. Mouton cleared waivers and has been placed on the “Reserve-Injured” list.
