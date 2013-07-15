Football season kicks off with Alex Spanos All-Star Classic

Prep football stars from across San Diego County will square off in California’s longest-running high school all-star football game on Friday, July 12 in the 23rd-annual Alex Spanos All-Star Classic, sponsored by the California National Guard. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. at Mesa College Stadium.
As a gathering of the best graduating seniors in the County, the Spanos Classic is the final opportunity for players to show off their skills before continuing their football careers on the collegiate level. San Diego residents have come to see the game as an annual tradition and summer staple.
Honorary captains for the game include Chargers defensive end Cam Thomas and wide receiver Keenan Allen. The game will also feature the first official appearance of the 2013 Chargers Girls squad.
Sponsorship of the all-star game by Chargers owner Alex Spanos began more than two decades ago when the future of the game was in jeopardy.
The long list of Classic alums who have gone on to play in the National Football League includes former Chargers linebacker Donnie Edwards (Chula Vista High), former Buccaneers and Broncos safety John Lynch (Torrey Pines High), and former Cowboys and Rams defensive tackle La’ Roi Glover (Point Loma High).
Tickets for the game are available at the gate and are $10 for adults and $5 for children. As in years past, all proceeds go to support the High School Sports Association of San Diego.
