Training Camp week concludes with FanFest at Qualcomm Stadium

The Chargers’ next practice open to the general public is Thursday, Aug. 1, prior to Saturday’s FanFest at Qualcomm Stadium. Thursday’s practice is 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Parking is available on Murphy Canyon Road on a first-come, first-served basis. Shuttle service from Qualcomm Stadium is no longer available for any of the remaining practices.
FanFest 2013, presented by Bud Light, at Qualcomm Stadium is this Saturday, Aug. 3. Parking and admission are FREE and fans can take advantage of seating in the cool shaded and covered areas of the stadium. It will mark the first time Head Coach Mike McCoy leads the Chargers onto the field at Qualcomm Stadium. The parking lot opens at 9 a.m. and stadium gates opens at 10 a.m. The team will practice in full pads from 10:55-12:50 p.m. and the Charger Girls will make their 2013 debut.
For the second year in a row, there will be a meet-and-greet with Chargers alumni on the stadium concourse from 10-11 a.m. Interactive games and opportunities will take place on the plaza concourse and discounted concessions will be available. Some of the best available season seats will be tagged and Chargers representatives will also be on hand to help fans interested in purchasing season, mini-season and single-game tickets. Fans who purchase full season tickets at FanFest will receive a special Chargers Replica Micro-Helmet, one per account.
The Chargers preseason officially begins Thursday, August 8 when the Chargers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Qualcomm Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
