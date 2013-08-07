Blackout lifted for Chargers-Seahawks

The San Diego Chargers have sold enough tickets to lift the local blackout for Thursday night’s preseason matchup between the Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks at Qualcomm Stadium. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. The game will be shownlive in San Diego on KFMB-TV, Channel 8 and in Los Angeles and Orange County on KCBS-TV, Channel 2. Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts and former Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith will call the action.
The game will also be seen in Hawaii (KGMB), Las Vegas (KLAS), Yuma/El Centro (KSWT), Bakersfield (KBAK), Fresno (KGPE) and Santa Barbara/Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo (KCOY).
Fans can listen to the radio broadcast on Rock 105.3 and XTRA Sports 1360 in San Diego, and KLAC 570 AM in Los Angeles and Orange County. Josh Lewin and Hank Bauer calling the game and Mike Costa reporting from the field. All Chargers games are also broadcast in Spanish on XHFG 107.3 FM in San Diego and KWKW 1330 AM in Los Angeles withJorge Villanueva calling the play-by-play and Dante Lazcano offering game analysis.
There are still a limited number of tickets available, including some individual Club seats, which are some of the best seats in the stadium. To purchase tickets, fans can go online at www.chargers.com, call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or visit the Chargers Ticket Office at Gate C at Qualcomm Stadium. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Key reminders for fans attending the game:
· Per the NFL’s enhanced safety policy that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the stadium, fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching lines of fans awaiting entry into the stadium:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com), or
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
- An exception will be made for medically-necessary items after proper inspection.
· Fans planning to attend the game are encouraged to arrive early and carpool or use public transportation, including the Trolley.
· Fans should allow plenty of time to get into the stadium as long lines are likely due to enhanced screening procedures at the gates.
Thursday night’s game is the team’s annual Salute to Youth Football game. As part of the tribute, youth football players will be scrimmaging on the field before the game. Fans will be entertained by a Mighty Mite division (ages 7-9, weight 45-90) matchup between the La Jolla Torrey's and the Coronado Islanders, as well as a Junior Pee Wee division (ages 8-10, weight 60-105) scrimmage with the San Carlos Patriots versus the Rancho San Diego Norsemen.
In addition, 90 lucky Season Ticket Holders who are seen wearing their 2013 Season Ticket Holder Lapel Pin will be chosen by the team’s Pin Patrol prior to the game and escorted to the field to be awarded a jersey by a player immediately prior to kickoff.
0 comments:
Post a Comment
What's your take? Registration is not required but we encourage you guys to at least use some sort of screen name to help identify one another in discussions. Use Name/URL If You Don't Sign In Please!
RACISM AND BIGOTRY IS NOT ALLOWED