Chargers Insider debuts Aug. 28 on FOX Sports San Diego

The San Diego Chargers and FOX Sports San Diego are teaming up for a new all-access look at the team with Chargers Insider, debuting Wednesday, August 28. Chargers Insider will be the go-to destination for fans that want behind-the-scenes coverage and unique features on the team.
Chargers Insider kicks off its 18-episode series on Aug. 28 (5:30 p.m. PT) on FOX Sports San Diego. The show will air each week throughout the season on Thursdays at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. PT.
“We’re excited to launch Chargers Insider and our partnership with FOX Sports San Diego to deliver access to fans that only we can provide,” said A.G. Spanos, Executive Vice President-CEO of the Chargers. “We’re working on some very unique ideas for the show that we’re sure fans will really enjoy.”
As the team enters the 2013 NFL season, Chargers Insider is there to provide exclusive interviews with players and coaches, game highlights, analysis from coaches and scouting experts, community reports, fan Q & A’s and behind-the-scenes footage.
Laura McKeeman from FOX Sports San Diego will serve as host of Chargers Insider. McKeeman has worked on San Diego Padres telecasts as well as hosted Padres Live pre- and post-game shows. She also works for Fox College Football, hosting and reporting on Big 12 games. McKeeman has been a college football recruiting analyst for Fox Sports NET and Scout.com.
Chargers Insider will feature unique segments, such as:
- One-on-One with Head Coach Mike McCoy: McKeeman will sit down each week with McCoy to provide a comprehensive recap of the previous week’s action and discuss the upcoming opponent.
- X’s and O’s: A Chargers coach will break down key plays of the game on the chalkboard and on film.
- Bolts Breakdown: Chargers Executive Vice President of Football Operations, John Spanos, will provide analysis on the upcoming opponent from the scouts point of view
Chargers Insider viewers can get scheduling information and updates at www.ChargersInsider.com.
