Chargers receive 24-hour extension to sell Seahawks tickets


The San Diego Chargers received a 24-hour extension to sell enough tickets to lift the local television blackout of Thursdaynight’s game between the Chargers and Seattle Seahawks at Qualcomm Stadium.  The game kicks off at 7 p.m. PT.  The team has until 7 p.m. PT Tuesday to sell approximately 1,800 general tickets.  Several hundred Club seats – some of the best seats in the stadium – also are available.
The team also is offering a two-game package, featuring tickets to the Seattle game along with tickets to the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 29. 


Tickets may be purchased by logging onto www.CHARGERS.com, calling 1-800-745-3000 or visiting the Chargers Ticket Office located at Gate C at Qualcomm Stadium.  The Chargers’ ticket office is open weekdays 8-5 p.m.
If the blackout is lifted, the game will be seen in San Diego on KFMB-TV, Channel 8 and in Los Angeles and Orange County on KCBS-TV, Channel 2 except for TWC costumers.  Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts and former Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith will call the action.

August 5, 2013

at 10:41 PM Posted by Jeremy Meyer
