Chargers sign linebacker Jerrell Harris

The Chargers signed free agent linebacker Jerrell Harris. Harris, 6-3, 242, is a first-year player from the University of Alabama where one of his teammates was Chargers tackle D.J. Fluker, the team’s top pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Harris originally signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and spent time during the 2012 season on practice squads in Jacksonville, New England and Oakland.
Harris played on national championship teams at Alabama in 2009 and 2011, starting at strong-side linebacker for their ’11 championship squad.
A native of Gadsden, Alabama, Harris prepped at Gadsden City High School where he was an all-state player as a senior.
Harris will wear No. 44 for the Chargers.
0 comments:
Post a Comment
What's your take? Registration is not required but we encourage you guys to at least use some sort of screen name to help identify one another in discussions. Use Name/URL If You Don't Sign In Please!
RACISM AND BIGOTRY IS NOT ALLOWED