Chargers sign quarterback Nathan Enderle

The San Diego Chargers signed free agent quarterback Nathan Enderle on Wednesday.
Enderle, 6-4, 240, was a fifth-round draft choice by the Chicago Bears (160th overall) in 2011. He spent the entire2011 season on the active roster, but did not appear in any games. He was waived prior to the 2012 season. He went to training camp with Jacksonville in 2012 and then spent time with Tennessee this offseason.
A native of North Platte, Nebraska, the 25-year-old Enderle started four years at the University of Idaho.
He will wear No. 7 for the Chargers.
