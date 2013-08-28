Chargers sign Richard Marshall
The Chargers have signed former Dolphins cornerback Richard Marshall to a one year contract. The veteran player joins the Chargers at a time when the team really needs some extra depth, and he brings with him a wealth of experience. Marshall has played in over 100 NFL games, starting in 59 of them over 7 seasons, and has collected 18 interceptions, 7 sacks, forced 3 fumbles and scored 2 touchdowns in his pro career. It’s this track record and potential to rebound after some injury setbacks that make him a welcome addition to the San Diego Chargers.
Marshall will now join Johnny Patrick, Derek Cox and Shareece Wright in a fight for the nickel cornerback spot in defense, and if he claims this spot as a starter it would be tantamount to him winning the jackpot at MobileSlots.net. Marshall’s signing comes after he was released from his 3 year contract with the Miami Dolphins earlier this week, which although was only signed in 2012 saw him miss the teams last 12 regular season games due to a back injury. He hadn’t missed a single NFL regular season game prior to 2012, and the Chargers are relying on him to live up to his pre-injury reputation.
The Chargers are the 4th NFL franchise Marshall has played for since 2010. It’s hoped that he can help GM Tom Telesco reenergise the team that is in desperate need of help in the secondary, after ranking 18th against the pass in the last season. Marshall was a standout player at Fresno State and was selected in the 2nd round of the NFL draft by the Panthers, where he went on to play 5 seasons before signing with the Cardinals in 2011. After 1 season with the Cardinals he signed with the Dolphins and has now claimed a spot in the Chargers during their offseason house cleaning.
The 28 year old Los Angeles native has had productive seasons as a starter in the NFL and Telesco is counting on him to assist the younger players who are struggling, or to stand in when injuries arise. The Chargers have been beleaguered by injuries recently and it’s hoped that Marshall has had his injury time and is back in full force. Marshall is a great locker room guy and with so much youth in the Chargers secondary he will be a great veteran influence both on field and off.
August 28, 2013at 2:24 AM Posted by Rob Zepeda
Join our team:
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
This Week's Popular Posts
-
San Diego Chargers Head Coach Norv Turner made arguably his most questionable playcall this past Monday against division rival Denver Bronc...
-
BOLTHYPE has partnered with West Coast Hooters and are pleased to offer our readers with an exclusive coupon! GET THE COUPONS! FOUR...
-
At the beginning of the 2009 season, many predicted the Chargers would lose at least one, and quite possibly two games before the bye week,...
-
As NFL offenses move more and more towards a pass-first mentality, the wide receiver position has never been more important. The rules chan...
0 comments:
Post a Comment
What's your take? Registration is not required but we encourage you guys to at least use some sort of screen name to help identify one another in discussions. Use Name/URL If You Don't Sign In Please!
RACISM AND BIGOTRY IS NOT ALLOWED