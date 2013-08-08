Walker placed on “Reserve-Injured”


The Chargers have placed rookie outside linebacker Devan Walker on the “Reserve-Injured” list due to a knee injury. Walker was an undrafted rookie free agent from Southeastern Louisiana.

August 8, 2013

at 2:57 PM Posted by Jeremy Meyer
