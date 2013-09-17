Chargers 2013 season Preview


The San Diego Chargers haven’t been a playoff time since LaDainian Tomlinson was still a lightning bolt on the field, and even then there was a sense of staleness in the Norv Turner era.
With yet another disappointing season in 2012, the Chargers closed to door on Turner’s San Diego legacy and moved on to new head coach Mike McCoy.
McCoy brings a new perspective and another elite offensive mind to the table, while also potentially making the most of quarterback Philip Rivers. With Rivers seemingly deteriorating in Turner’s vertical scheme, McCoy has brought in a new dink-and-dunk passing game to hopefully resurrect Rivers’ floundering career.


While it may work out, San Diego fans are understandably not yet convinced, and San Diego Chargers tickets rightfully hang below $200 - at $183 on average. While that’s a fair price, it’s actually a 30% increase on last year’s home average of $141 per game. Clearly the changing of head coaches has re-instilled some optimism in San Diego.
With that, let’s take a look at San Diego’s top-priced home games this year, while comparing prices and analyzing their chances of escaping with W’s:
Top 3 Home Games
(9/29) vs. Dallas Cowboys | Avg: $314 | Get-in: $121
Tony Romo and the ‘Boys march into town in late September with eyes on a road win. These are pretty evenly matched teams, which means fans could witness a shootout. These two teams don’t have an intense history, so a 72% increase on the home game season average is a bit of a surprise, but there’s still little doubt this on will be worth the price.
(11/10) vs. Denver Broncos | Avg: $239 | Get-in: $82
This is probably San Diego’s most important home game of the year, as they welcome Peyton Manning and last year’s division-winning Broncos into town. The Chargers had the Broncos done in their first meeting last year before a Philip Rivers’ second-half implosion. If Rivers can be turnover free, the Chargers may have a shot at stealing this game, which is just 31% above the season average.
(12/8) vs. New York Giants | Avg: $205 | Get-in: $75
The other Manning comes to town in early December to try to beat the team that once drafted him. There’s some bad blood there that always makes this matchup interesting, and fans can enjoy it with a minor 12% raise on top of the season average.

September 17, 2013

at 9:41 PM Posted by Jeremy Meyer
Join our team:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

What's your take? Registration is not required but we encourage you guys to at least use some sort of screen name to help identify one another in discussions. Use Name/URL If You Don't Sign In Please!

RACISM AND BIGOTRY IS NOT ALLOWED



Newer Post Older Post Home Page
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

This Week's Popular Posts

  • Norv Turner In Danger Of Losing His Locker Room?
    San Diego Chargers Head Coach Norv Turner made arguably his most questionable playcall this past Monday against division rival Denver Bronc...
  • Sports Bars
    BOLTHYPE has partnered with West Coast Hooters and are pleased to offer our readers with an exclusive coupon! GET THE COUPONS! FOUR...
  • Chargers Bye Week Analysis: Offense
    At the beginning of the 2009 season, many predicted the Chargers would lose at least one, and quite possibly two games before the bye week,...
  • The Top 5 Wide Receivers In The NFL
    As NFL offenses move more and more towards a pass-first mentality, the wide receiver position has never been more important. The rules chan...

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS NEWS

  Chargers.com

Loading...

  Pro Football Talk

Loading...

  USA Today

Loading...

  NFL.com

Loading...

  San Diego Union - Tribune

Loading...

  Yahoo! Sports

Loading...

  ESPN - AFC West

Loading...

  FOX Sports

Loading...
 