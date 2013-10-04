Chargers at Oakland Raiders Preview

A bitter AFC West division rivalry sets the league afire when the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders face off in Week 5.
This particular battle doesn’t carry epic weight thanks to the Raiders coming in at just 1-3 on the season, but the return of dual threat quarterback Terrelle Pryor (out last week with concussion) certainly makes it interesting.
Oakland hosts San Diego, who enters at 2-2 thanks to a red-hot Philip Rivers and a very effective Mike McCoy-lead Chargers offense. Rivers hasn’t just been kind of hot, either. He’s fresh off of back to back weeks of completing over 83% of his passes, with three straight games above 76%.
The Chargers have lost two games, but could easily be 4-0 with each game going down to the wire.
Oakland, on the other hand, has three losses but aside from a blowout loss to the smoking hot Denver Broncos, has been much more competitive than anyone expected them to be. Pryor has played a big hand in that happening.
Despite Rivers and Pryor making for a good old fashioned high noon duel, this game still comes in at a remarkably cheap $94 on average, with a $23 get-in tag. That’s 19% cheaper than average Oakland Raiders tickets for 2013 home games and a 20% decrease over the past week. For Chargers fans making the trip to Oakland they will have plenty of bargains to choose from as prices are 34% below the average price for San Diego Chargers tickets on the road this season.
It’s pretty clear that most Raiders home games can be attended on the cheap this year, but even one with an entertaining division rival is still under $100. That’s noteworthy. The best part is, the Raiders have enough in them to make this a game worth watching, too. That makes this Week 5 divisional pairing not just potentially a good game, but a flat-out steal for all parties involved, as well.
