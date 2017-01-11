Chargers set to Announce LA Move Thursday???
Chargers Nation has heard the beginning of this story a few times already. But, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com is reporting that Chargers owner Dean Spanos has made up his mind and is moving up North to Los Angeles for 2017.
The rumors have been going crazy for the last few months in regards to the possible relocation of the Chargers from San Diego to Los Angeles and a lot of us thought that it was going to happen last year, when the St Louis Rams announced that they would return to Los Angeles. But, Spanos announced that the Chargers would stay in San Diego for another year to figure out a new stadium solution.
We all know, that it did not happen and like the sheep that cried wolf over and over again we are back to square one and Thursday January 12th 2017 is the day that the rumors may become a reality if the story from Adam Schefter is true.
So, will the Chargers be coming back home?? The Chargers played their inaugural season in Los Angeles in 1960 in the AFL before moving to San Diego in 1961. The team has called San Diego come for 55 years.
According to reports, Spanos has already informed the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, as well as numerous other league owners that they intent to move the team to Los Angeles.
But before you start celebrating or burning your San Diego Chargers gear. The sources from Mr. Schefter is also walking on thin ice in regarding to it all as Spanos, has not filed the paperwork or told anyone in San Diego or Los Angeles that he is moving. So the source or sourrces still technically have no idea what's going on as no officials with either city has been notified.
So, nothing is official until Spanos steps in front of the cameras tomorrow to announce in person what's going on. So, again January 12th currently is the day that news will come out. The team had until the 15th to make a choice, but that date was pushed until the 17th. But it seems, that Spanos wants to make his choice now before the playoff games.
January 11, 2017at 7:35 PM Posted by Jeremy Meyer
Join our team:
Labels: Adam Schefter, Chargers, Dean Spanos, LA Chargers, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Chargers, nfl, Rams, Roger Goodell, San Diego
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
This Week's Popular Posts
-
The rumors are going strong as stories are being published left and right in regards to the future of the San Diego Chargers in San Diego a...
-
The Chargers have a plan on where to play when they move to Los Angeles and according to reports from USA Today, as well as NBC Sports Pro ...
-
Dean Spanos, Chairman of the Chargers, announced this morning that the team is relocating to Los Angeles and will begin the 2017 NFL seas...
-
Chargers Nation has heard the beginning of this story a few times already. But, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com is reporting that Chargers owner ...
0 comments:
Post a Comment
What's your take? Registration is not required but we encourage you guys to at least use some sort of screen name to help identify one another in discussions. Use Name/URL If You Don't Sign In Please!
RACISM AND BIGOTRY IS NOT ALLOWED