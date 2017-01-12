Chargers to play at Stubhub Center for 2 years

The Chargers have a plan on where to play when they move to Los Angeles and according to reports from USA Today, as well as NBC Sports Pro Football Talk, that stadium will be the AEG owned and operated Stubhub Center located on the campus of California State University Dominguez Hills in Carson, California home of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.
The move by the Chargers to play at Stubhub Center, also brings AEG back into the NFL after its failed bid back in 2015 to build Farmers Field in downtown Los Angeles, But two years later it seems that AEG is back in the professional football business as the landlord for one of the teams that could have called Farmers Field home, and this time around it did not cost the company a billion plus dollars to build a stadium.
The only problem with the Stubhub Center outside of it being a soccer specific stadium is its seating capacity of 30.000 people. That will make it the smallest professional football stadium in the NFL. But the NFL has experience with turning the soccer stadium into a football stadium for the last few years, when the NFL Players Association has hosted its annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the venue since 2012.
The capacity is a problem for the franchise, and I am not sure where or how temporary seating can be brought in to get the capacity up. But according to the story it seems Dean Spanos and the Chargers organization is okay with it for now, until the stadium in Inglewood is complete in 2019, It also, seems that the organization is trying something different in regards to offering fans a more close up and unique experience that will not be available anywhere else and is completely different from what fans will experience at thee Los Angeles Coliseum.
