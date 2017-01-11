Did Philip Rivers make it official???

The rumors are going strong as stories are being published left and right in regards to the future of the San Diego Chargers in San Diego and the possible move of the franchise from its home for the last 55 years to Los Angeles.
It was announced that something is happening tomorrow, but nobody knew for sure what. We kind of knew what was going to happen, but nobody knew if it would be staying in San Diego or moving. Well, since my previous story on the move reported by ESPN as well as other media outlets in Southern California, Chargers starting qurterback Philip Rivers may have just made the announcment before Dean Spanos could by sending out a quick message on his official twitter account.
Michael Gehlken Chargers columnist from the San Diego Union Tribune also added his two cents in regards to the rumor and informed us that Dean Spanos, will have a meeting with staff tomorrow at 8:00 am before making an expected trip up to Los Angeles.
